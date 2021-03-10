Legendary Cleveland Cavaliers broadcaster dies

Cleveland Cavaliers hall of fame broadcaster Joe Tait prepares to call an NBA basketball game between the Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks Sunday, March 27, 2011, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)

Joe Tait died on Wednesday after a long battle with both kidney disease and liver cancer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Long-time radio voice of the Cleveland Cavaliers Joe Tait has died at the age of 83.

Tait died on Wednesday after a long battle with both kidney disease and liver cancer.

He was inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame media wing in 2010, after serving as the Cavaliers’ voice from 1970 until 2011.

During his legendary broadcasting career, Tait called games for the WNBA’s Cleveland Rockers, Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Barons, Mount Union Football, New Jersey Nets, Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers, Indiana University football and the World Basketball League. He also called the college basketball game of the week for CBS Radio.

Tait was behind the microphone for Cleveland Indians’ pitcher Len Barker’s perfect game in 1981.

In his final season, the Cavs honored Tait with a commemorative banner that hangs in the rafters of Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse alongside the retired player numbers.