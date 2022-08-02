LOA ANGELES, California (WKBN) – Legendary broadcaster Vin Scully died at his home at the age of 94 on Tuesday.

He was the voice of the Dodgers for 67 years, and is the longest tenured broadcaster in pro sports history.

“We have lost an icon. The Dodgers’ Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports. He was a giant of a man, not only as a broadcaster, but as a humanitarian. He loved people. He loved life. He loved baseball and the Dodgers. And he loved his family. His voice will always be heard and etched in all of our minds forever. I know he was looking forward to joining the love of his life, Sandi. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this very difficult time. Vin will be truly missed.” Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten

He called 25 World Series, 20 no-hitters and 12 All-Star Games.

He won the Ford C. Frick Award, which is presented annually by the Baseball Hall of Fame for “meritorious service by baseball broadcasters,” in 1982.

Scully was named the Top Sportscaster of All-Time by the American SportsCasters Association in 2009.