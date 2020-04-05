Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: Gov. DeWine to discuss state’s COVID-19 response at 2pm
Closings and delays
There are currently 81 active closings. Click for more details.

Legend lost: Long-time YSU Women’s Basketball Coach Ed DiGregorio dies

Sports

Long-time Youngstown State Women's Basketball Coach Ed DiGregorio has passed away

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Coach D YSU

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Long-time Youngstown State Women’s Basketball Coach Ed DiGregorio passed away Sunday morning at the age of 93.

He took over the program in 1983-84, and spent twenty years as head coach, becoming the winningest coach in program history.

Under his watch, DiGregorio led the Penguins to 319 victories. He led YSU to five 20-win seasons, five consecutive conference titles, three Mid-Con Tournament titles, and three appearances in the NCAA Tournament.

His team upset Memphis in the NCAA Tournament in 1998 to advance to the second round

DiGregorio earned Mid-Con Coach-of-the-Year honors in 1995 and 1999.

Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com