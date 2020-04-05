Legend lost: Long-time YSU Women’s Basketball Coach Ed DiGregorio dies

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Long-time Youngstown State Women’s Basketball Coach Ed DiGregorio passed away Sunday morning at the age of 93.

He took over the program in 1983-84, and spent twenty years as head coach, becoming the winningest coach in program history.

Under his watch, DiGregorio led the Penguins to 319 victories. He led YSU to five 20-win seasons, five consecutive conference titles, three Mid-Con Tournament titles, and three appearances in the NCAA Tournament.

His team upset Memphis in the NCAA Tournament in 1998 to advance to the second round

DiGregorio earned Mid-Con Coach-of-the-Year honors in 1995 and 1999.



Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.