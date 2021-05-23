‘Lefty’ makes golf history with win at PGA Championship

Phil Mickelson holds the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the final round at the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Phil Mickelson becomes the oldest golfer to win a major championship at 50-years old

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WKBN) – Phil Mickelson made history Sunday as he became the oldest golfer to win a major championship, winning the PGA Championship.

He would finish 6-under for the tournament.

Mickelson is 50-years-old and tops Julius Boros who was previously the oldest at 48 years, 4 months and 18 days.

Boros also won the PGA Championship.

Mickelson entered the final round Sunday with a one-shot lead and got off to a rocky start going bogey, birdie, bogey thru the first three holes.

The tide would change later on the front-nine as he would post birdie, bogey, birdie to finish his front nine at even par for the round.

Mickelson got to 8-under for the tournament with a birdie on ten to open his back-nine.

He would drop shots on 13 and 14 with bogeys to fall back to six-under but still held a three-shot lead going into the final four holes.

After having his lead fall to just two shots after a Louis Oosthuizen birdie, Mickelson would get a birdie of his own on 16 to push his lead back to three and out of reach from the field.

It is Mickelson’s third PGA Championship win and sixth major championship.