‘Left our mark at Kennedy’: Warren JFK baseball team reacts to district championship, senior success

Listen to what Warren JFK had to say after their win in the district championship

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren JFK baseball team are district champions after a 10-0 win over Heartland Christian at Cene Park on Thursday.

Watch the video above to hear from the Eagles.

Senior Cam Hollobaugh pitched a complete game shutout with seven strikeouts while freshman Jaden Rishel had four RBIs on the night.

The win continues an incredible season for the Warren JFK boys’ teams with the football, basketball and baseball teams all advancing to the regional rounds.

Warren JFK advances to face the winner of Cuyahoga Heights/Columbia at Strongsville on Thursday at 2 p.m.