The Bears featured three double-digit scorers

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Bears jumped out to a 22-8 advantage after the first eight minutes before holding on to defeat Sebring, 53-44.

Leetonia featured three players who scored double-digits – Dylan Lennon (15), Ian Davis (14) and Marco Ferry (11).

On Wednesday, the Bears (4-6) will play at Wellsville.

The Trojans were led by Dylan Johnson’s 15 points. Frankie Lozoya added eight.

Sebring (3-11) returns to the road for the fifth straight game when they meet Waterloo on Friday.