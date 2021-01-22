Leetonia scores another win; Lennon leads with 17

Dylan Lennon takes team-high honors in scoring for the sixth time

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – Leetonia posted their fourth win in five games following their 48-25 victory over visiting East Palestine Friday night.

The Bears defeated the Bulldogs twice in the last six days (Jan. 16: 60-46).

For the sixth time this year, Dylan Lennon tallied 15 or more points in a game. Lennon made five of six attempts from the line to finish with a game-high 17 points. Jaedon Finley scored 12 for the Bears.

Leetonia is set to play against Lisbon on the road on Tuesday.

Weston Jones led the Bulldogs with 13 points. Over his last three games, Jones has averaged 12.7 points.

East Palestine (1-5) is scheduled to play at United on Saturday.