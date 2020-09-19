Leetonia rolls past Wellsville; Bears remain undefeated

Leetonia rolled past Wellsville 30-6 in week four of the high school football regular season.

WELLSVILE, Ohio (WKBN) – Leetonia rolled past Wellsville 30-6 in week four of the high school football regular season.

The Bears improve to 4-0 overall on the season, while the Tigers drop to 1-3.

Watch the video above to see highlights of the game.

