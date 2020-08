WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Troy Carter threw for 3 TDs as Wellsville notches win #1 following their 25-19 victory over Lisbon. Carter threw for 159 yards while completing 67% of his tosses (10-15). Isaiah Greathouse ran for 91 yards and hauled in 7 passes for 139 stripes (2 TDs).

Last year, Wellsville shut out Lisbon – 31-0 – to post back-to-back wins against the Blue Devils for the first time in six years (2012-13).