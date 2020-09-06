Leetonia overcomes slow start to top Valley Christian

Leetonia scored 32 unanswered points to get the best of the Eagles Saturday night

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Leetonia overcame an early 14-0 deficit to grab their second win over the season, topping Valley Christian 32-14 Saturday night.

Valley Christian opened the scoring in the first quarter when Cameron Davenport found the end zone to make it 7-0 Eagles.

Later in the quarter, after a Leetonia turnover, Valley Christian turned it into seven more points when Davenport found the end zone again from two-yards out to make it 14-0.

The Bears would answer late in the second quarter, putting a long drive together which was capped off by Jacob McCool from a yard out to make it 14-8.

Leetonia would put the first points up in the second half midway through the third quarter to make it 16-14 for their first lead of the game.

The Bears would post 32 straight points en route to the win.

They improve to 2-0 while Valley Christian falls to 1-1.