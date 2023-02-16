LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) — Leetonia has officially hired Scott Fredericks as the new varsity head football coach.

He replaces John Protopapa who stepped down following the 2022 season.

Fredericks spent the 2022 season as the associate head coach and assistant offensive coordinator at Western Beaver High School. He also coached linebackers.

He served as offensive coordinator at Niles from 2019-21, helping the Red Dragons’ offense post an average of 42 points per game.

Other local coaching stops include stints at Mineral Ridge (special teams coordinator in 2006), and Mathews High School (special teams coordinator from 2004-05).

Fredericks inherits a Leetonia program that finished the 2022 season with a record of 0-10.