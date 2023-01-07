LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – Leetonia featured three players who scored in double-figures during their 50-20 win over Heartland Christian.

Ayanna Douglas led the Bears with 14 points, while McKendra Cole and Ella Gregorino finished with 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Leetonia scored 24 in the first half and 26 in the second.

The Bears will be matched against Southern on Monday.

Sophia Stambaugh took team-high honors in scoring, with 9 for the Lions.

Heartland Christian will next play at East Palestine on Wednesday.