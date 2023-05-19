LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – Leetonia lineman LJ Rosa has officially committed to continue his football career in the college ranks at West Liberty.

A signing ceremony was held at Leetonia High School on Friday.

Rosa is a 4-year letterman for the Bears. For his efforts last season, he was named First-Team Defense in the Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference. He also earned First-Team Quad County last Fall.

During his senior campaign, Rosa amassed 43 tackles with 16 tackles for loss. He also blocked two punts and five field goals during his final season in high school.

Rosa will be playing in the Penn-Ohio game on June 22 at Sebo Stadium.