LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – Below is the 2023 volleyball schedule for Leetonia High School:
Schedule
Aug. 22 – Lisbon
Aug. 24 – at Valley Christian
Aug. 28 – Malvern
Aug. 29 – Columbiana
Aug. 31 – at Southern
Sept. 2 – at Waterloo
Sept. 5 – Wellsville
Sept. 6 – at Heartland Christian
Sept. 7 – at United
Sept. 11 – at Sebring
Sept. 12 – East Palestine
Sept. 14 – at Lisbon
Sept. 16 – Waterloo
Sept. 19 – Valley Christian
Sept. 21 – at Columbiana
Sept. 23 – Urban Scholars
Sept. 26 – Southern
Sept. 28 – at Wellsville
Oct. 3 – United
Oct. 5 – at East Palestine
Oct. 11 – East Canton
Oct. 12 – Sebring
Leetonia High School
Nickname: The Bears
Colors: Blue and White
School address: 450 Walnut Street, Leetonia, OH 44431
