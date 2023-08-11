LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – Below is the 2023 volleyball schedule for Leetonia High School:

Schedule

Aug. 22 – Lisbon

Aug. 24 – at Valley Christian

Aug. 28 – Malvern

Aug. 29 – Columbiana

Aug. 31 – at Southern

Sept. 2 – at Waterloo

Sept. 5 – Wellsville

Sept. 6 – at Heartland Christian

Sept. 7 – at United

Sept. 11 – at Sebring

Sept. 12 – East Palestine

Sept. 14 – at Lisbon

Sept. 16 – Waterloo

Sept. 19 – Valley Christian

Sept. 21 – at Columbiana

Sept. 23 – Urban Scholars

Sept. 26 – Southern

Sept. 28 – at Wellsville

Oct. 3 – United

Oct. 5 – at East Palestine

Oct. 11 – East Canton

Oct. 12 – Sebring

Leetonia High School

Nickname: The Bears

Colors: Blue and White



School address: 450 Walnut Street, Leetonia, OH 44431

