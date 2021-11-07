Leetonia High School Boys’ Basketball Preview

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – This past off-season, Leetonia hired Guy Costello as the school’s head varsity basketball coach for his second stint. Over the past five seasons, Costello was working as Salem’s assistant girls’ basketball coach.

Costello says, “We have a few upperclassmen that put their time in over the summer, which we all know is critical. We’ll rely on those guys and the experience they offer to this point to ensure we maximize our time in the gym.”

The Bears lost each of their top four scorers from last year’s group led by Ian Davis (13.5 ppg). Leetonia returns one starter – junior guard Joe Guido – who will miss the beginning of the season due to an injury.

“We practice hard,” states coach Costello. “I know we’ll play hard. Our main objective will be to develop into some better version of ourselves night-in and night-out. That’s all I can ask these guys to do. As a team, we’ll work to reach our full potential.”

Leetonia is set to host Sebring on Friday, November 26 to open the season.

Leetonia Bears

Head Coach: Guy Costello

2020-21 Record: 8-12 (4-9), 6th place in EOAC

Last 5-Year Record: 25-77 (24.5%)

2020-21 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 43.4

Scoring Defense: 51.3

2020-21 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Ian Davis – 13.5

Rebounding: Tim Finch – 6.7

Assists: Marco Ferry – 3.0

Steals: Jaedon Finley – 2.5

Three-Point Percentage: Dylan Lennon – 31.9%

Free Throw Percentage: Ian Davis – 80.7%

2020-21 EOAC Standings (League Record)

Southern – 12-2

Valley Christian – 11-3

Wellsville – 10-3

Lisbon – 9-5

United – 7-7

Leetonia – 4-9

Columbiana – 2-12

East Palestine – 0-14

PREVIEW

-Last season’s 8-wins was the most by a Bear team since 2014-15 (13-11).

-Leetonia graduated their top four scorers (Ian Davis, 13.5; Dylan Lennon, 12.4; Marco Ferry, 6.5; Jaedon Finley, 5.8).

-Davis saw his numbers increase over the last 3 years. As a sophomore, he averaged 9.3 points. As a junior, he increased that scoring average to 12.3 points. Finally, as a senior, he scored 13.5 points. Lennon went from a player who was able to accumulate a 7.5 scoring average as a junior to a 12.4 average just last winter.

-Joey Guido (4.8 ppg), Tim Johnson (0.8 ppg) and Tim Finch (3.6 ppg, 6.7 rpg) will all be looked at for their leadership after compiling a combined 55 varsity games a year ago.

2021-22 Schedule

Nov. 23 – Southeast

Nov. 26 – Sebring

Dec. 3 – Sebring

Dec. 3 – at Heartland Christian

Dec. 10 – United

Dec. 14 – East Palestine

Dec. 17 – at Lisbon

Dec. 18 – at Grand Valley

Dec. 21 – Heartland Christian

Dec. 26 – vs Jackson-Milton (at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse)

Jan. 4 – Valley Christian

Jan. 7 – at Columbiana

Jan. 11 – Southern

Jan. 14 – Wellsville

Jan. 18 – at Sebring

Jan. 21 – at United

Jan. 25 – at East Palestine

Jan. 28 – Lisbon

Feb. 1 – at Valley Christian

Feb. 4 – Columbiana

Feb. 8 – at Southern

Feb. 15 – East Canton

Feb. 18 – at Lowellville

Feb. 19 – at Wellsville