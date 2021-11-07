Leetonia High School Boys’ Basketball Preview

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – This past off-season, Leetonia hired Guy Costello as the school’s head varsity basketball coach for his second stint. Over the past five seasons, Costello was working as Salem’s assistant girls’ basketball coach.
Costello says, “We have a few upperclassmen that put their time in over the summer, which we all know is critical. We’ll rely on those guys and the experience they offer to this point to ensure we maximize our time in the gym.”
The Bears lost each of their top four scorers from last year’s group led by Ian Davis (13.5 ppg). Leetonia returns one starter – junior guard Joe Guido – who will miss the beginning of the season due to an injury.
“We practice hard,” states coach Costello. “I know we’ll play hard. Our main objective will be to develop into some better version of ourselves night-in and night-out. That’s all I can ask these guys to do. As a team, we’ll work to reach our full potential.”
Leetonia is set to host Sebring on Friday, November 26 to open the season.
Leetonia Bears
Head Coach: Guy Costello
2020-21 Record: 8-12 (4-9), 6th place in EOAC
Last 5-Year Record: 25-77 (24.5%)
2020-21 Team Statistics
Scoring Offense: 43.4
Scoring Defense: 51.3
2020-21 Individual Leaders
Scoring: Ian Davis – 13.5
Rebounding: Tim Finch – 6.7
Assists: Marco Ferry – 3.0
Steals: Jaedon Finley – 2.5
Three-Point Percentage: Dylan Lennon – 31.9%
Free Throw Percentage: Ian Davis – 80.7%
2020-21 EOAC Standings (League Record)
Southern – 12-2
Valley Christian – 11-3
Wellsville – 10-3
Lisbon – 9-5
United – 7-7
Leetonia – 4-9
Columbiana – 2-12
East Palestine – 0-14
PREVIEW
-Last season’s 8-wins was the most by a Bear team since 2014-15 (13-11).
-Leetonia graduated their top four scorers (Ian Davis, 13.5; Dylan Lennon, 12.4; Marco Ferry, 6.5; Jaedon Finley, 5.8).
-Davis saw his numbers increase over the last 3 years. As a sophomore, he averaged 9.3 points. As a junior, he increased that scoring average to 12.3 points. Finally, as a senior, he scored 13.5 points. Lennon went from a player who was able to accumulate a 7.5 scoring average as a junior to a 12.4 average just last winter.
-Joey Guido (4.8 ppg), Tim Johnson (0.8 ppg) and Tim Finch (3.6 ppg, 6.7 rpg) will all be looked at for their leadership after compiling a combined 55 varsity games a year ago.
2021-22 Schedule
Nov. 23 – Southeast
Nov. 26 – Sebring
Dec. 3 – Sebring
Dec. 3 – at Heartland Christian
Dec. 10 – United
Dec. 14 – East Palestine
Dec. 17 – at Lisbon
Dec. 18 – at Grand Valley
Dec. 21 – Heartland Christian
Dec. 26 – vs Jackson-Milton (at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse)
Jan. 4 – Valley Christian
Jan. 7 – at Columbiana
Jan. 11 – Southern
Jan. 14 – Wellsville
Jan. 18 – at Sebring
Jan. 21 – at United
Jan. 25 – at East Palestine
Jan. 28 – Lisbon
Feb. 1 – at Valley Christian
Feb. 4 – Columbiana
Feb. 8 – at Southern
Feb. 15 – East Canton
Feb. 18 – at Lowellville
Feb. 19 – at Wellsville