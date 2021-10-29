Leetonia High School Basketball Schedules

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the Leetonia High School basketball games:

2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule

Nov. 23 – Southeast

Nov. 26 – Sebring

Dec. 3 – Sebring

Dec. 3 – at Heartland Christian

Dec. 10 – United

Dec. 14 – East Palestine

Dec. 17 – at Lisbon

Dec. 18 – at Grand Valley

Dec. 21 – Heartland Christian

Dec. 26 – Jackson-Milton

Jan. 4 – Valley Christian

Jan. 7 – at Columbiana

Jan. 11 – Southern

Jan. 14 – Wellsville

Jan. 18 – at Sebring

Jan. 21 – at United

Jan. 25 – at East Palestine

Jan. 28 – Lisbon

Feb. 1 – at Valley Christian

Feb. 4 – Columbiana

Feb. 8 – at Southern

Feb. 15 – East Canton

Feb. 18 – at Lowellville

Feb. 19 – at Wellsville

2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule

Nov. 19 – at Struthers

Nov. 22 – at Sebring

Nov. 29 – East

Dec. 2 – United

Dec. 6 – East Palestine

Dec. 9 – at Lisbon

Dec. 13 – Valley Christian

Dec. 15 – at Columbiana

Dec. 20 – at Heartland Christian

Dec. 23 – Jackson-Milton

Dec. 29 – at Crestview

Jan. 3 – Southern

Jan. 6 – Wellsville

Jan. 10 – at United

Jan. 13 – at East Palestine

Jan. 20 – Lisbon

Jan. 24 – at Valley Christian

Jan. 27 – Columbiana

Jan. 31 – at Southern

Feb. 3 – at Wellsville

Feb. 7 – at Chaney

Feb. 10 – Lakeview

Leetonia High School

Nickname: The Bears

Colors: Navy Blue and White

School address: 450 Walnut St, Leetonia, OH 44431

