Leetonia High School Basketball Schedules

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the Leetonia High School basketball games:
2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule
Nov. 23 – Southeast
Nov. 26 – Sebring
Dec. 3 – Sebring
Dec. 3 – at Heartland Christian
Dec. 10 – United
Dec. 14 – East Palestine
Dec. 17 – at Lisbon
Dec. 18 – at Grand Valley
Dec. 21 – Heartland Christian
Dec. 26 – Jackson-Milton
Jan. 4 – Valley Christian
Jan. 7 – at Columbiana
Jan. 11 – Southern
Jan. 14 – Wellsville
Jan. 18 – at Sebring
Jan. 21 – at United
Jan. 25 – at East Palestine
Jan. 28 – Lisbon
Feb. 1 – at Valley Christian
Feb. 4 – Columbiana
Feb. 8 – at Southern
Feb. 15 – East Canton
Feb. 18 – at Lowellville
Feb. 19 – at Wellsville
2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule
Nov. 19 – at Struthers
Nov. 22 – at Sebring
Nov. 29 – East
Dec. 2 – United
Dec. 6 – East Palestine
Dec. 9 – at Lisbon
Dec. 13 – Valley Christian
Dec. 15 – at Columbiana
Dec. 20 – at Heartland Christian
Dec. 23 – Jackson-Milton
Dec. 29 – at Crestview
Jan. 3 – Southern
Jan. 6 – Wellsville
Jan. 10 – at United
Jan. 13 – at East Palestine
Jan. 20 – Lisbon
Jan. 24 – at Valley Christian
Jan. 27 – Columbiana
Jan. 31 – at Southern
Feb. 3 – at Wellsville
Feb. 7 – at Chaney
Feb. 10 – Lakeview
Leetonia High School
Nickname: The Bears
Colors: Navy Blue and White
School address: 450 Walnut St, Leetonia, OH 44431
