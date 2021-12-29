LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) — Leetonia head coach Paul Hulea told Sports Team 27 Wednesday he has resigned as the Bears’ head coach.

Hulea submitted his resignation at the beginning of December,

Hulea took the reigns of the Bears’ program in 2018. In his second season, Hulea lead the Bears to their first winning season (6-4) since 2008. In 2020, Leetonia (7-2) claimed a share of the EOAC title and won its first playoff game in the league’s four-year history.

Hulea finished his four years at Leetonia with an 19-19 record.

Prior to Leetonia, Hulea guided Poland to the 1999 Division III State Championship. He tallied a 115-46 record in 15 seasons at both Poland and Crestview.