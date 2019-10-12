Leetonia ends 3-game losing skid; Ferry runs for 6 TDs

Bears’ Marco Ferry gained 330 rushing yards

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Leetonia gets back above .500 as the Bears top the home standing Lisbon Blue Devils, 48-27. Leetonia was riding a three-game losing skid since opening the season with three wins in a row. Tonight’s win over the Blue Devils was Leetonia’s first since August 25, 2011 (12-10).

The Bears’ Marco Ferry ran for 330 yards on 34 rushes and scored 6 times on the ground.

Lisbon, who began the year 0-3, is now on another three-game skid. RJ Schreffler threw for a touchdown and ran for 3 more. Schreffler finished with 96 yards on the ground and 71 stripes through the air.

Next week, the Bears return home to face East Palestine on Senior Night. The Blue Devils will hit the road to take on Newton Falls.

SCORING CHART

Leetonia, 48-27

First Quarter

Le – Marco Ferry, 9-yard TD run (Le 7-0)

Second Quarter

Le – Marco Ferry, 10-yard TD run (Le, 14-0)

Li – RJ Schreffler, 25-yard TD run (Le, 14-7)

Le – Mike Miller, 10-yard TD catch from Dylan Lennon (Le 21-7)

Le – Marco Ferry, 2-yard TD run (Le, 28-7)

Third Quarter

Le – Marco Ferry, 66-yard TD run (Le 34-7)

Li – RJ Schreffler, 11-yard TD run (Le, 34-14)

Li – Jason Steves, 32-yard TD catch from RJ Schreffler (Le 34-21)

Fourth Quarter

Le – Marco Ferry, 1-yard TD run (Le 41-21)

Le – Marco Ferry, 8-yard TD run (Le 48-21)

Li – RJ Schreffler, 33-yard TD run (Le 48-27)