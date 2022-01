LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Leetonia boys basketball team topped Lisbon 33-32 on Friday night.

Watch the above video for game highlights.

Lisbon sophomore Trevor Siefke led all scorers with 16 points.

Jacobn McCool paced the Bears with nine.

With the win, Leetonia improves to 3-12 while Lisbon drops to 9-5.