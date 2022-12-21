EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Mia Lee and Leila Martin combined for 35 points in East Palestine’s 45-35 win over the visiting Campbell Memorial Red Devils.

Lee closed out her night with a game-high 20 points by making 8 of 11 from the foul line. Martin sank a pair of three-point shots to finish with 15.

The Lady Bulldogs will meet East next Thursday.

Diamon Sims and Angeliz Diaz each finished with 9 points apiece to pace Memorial.

Next up for the Red Devils will be a home matchup with Valley Christian on Thursday, Dec. 29.