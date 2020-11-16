Led by Simons, Austintown Fitch seeks a big year

Todd Simons returns for his senior season after averaging 20 points and 7 rebounds

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Fitch started the season 3-1 after posting wins over Louisville, Mooney and Tallmadge before dropping 12 of their final 19 games.

It’s been four years since Fitch has closed out a season with a winning record (2015-16: 17-7).

Fitch Falcons

Coach: Brian Beany

2019-20 record: 10-13 (3-5, AAC Red)

Returning starters: Seniors – Todd Simons, Nate Leskovac and Mike Remish

“We need to shoot the ball better from behind the arc, especially losing our best three-point shooters [Devin Sherwood and Kris Brown]. If we can dictate tempo with the numerous athletes we have – we should be able to give teams a lot of problems. I’m excited about this team on paper,” Coach Beany said.

Two-year starter and two-time First-Team All-League performer Todd Simons led the team a year ago in scoring (20.4), assists (3.1) and rebounding (6.6) while shooting 70.1% from the foul line.

“He’s on pace to score over 1,000 points and possibly become Fitch’s all-time leading scorer,” Beany said. “His success and the team’s success depend on how well the players around him develop and improve their game from last year.”

Nate Leskovac (5.9 ppg, 3.6 rpg) and Mike Remish (2.1 ppg) return to the starting lineup. Seniors such as Isaac Boyd and Cory Mitchell will be asked to log many minutes this year.

Joe Roth, Jae Collins (1.5 ppg in six games), Evan Sahli (2.6 ppg, 2.5 rpg in eight games), Allen Underwood and Jamie Garcia are all juniors this year. Look for sophomores such as Mike Palmer, Gianni Maley and Cam Smith to get playing time as well.

2019-20 All-American Conference – Red Tier Standings

x-#7 Boardman – 8-0 (22-2)

Harding – 5-3 (14-11)

Canfield – 3-5 (12-13)

Fitch – 3-5 (10-13)

Howland – 1-7 (5-18)

2020-21 Schedule

Fitch

Nov. 27 – at Hudson

Dec. 5 – Struthers

Dec. 8 – at Tallmadge

Dec. 11 – at Cardinal Mooney

Dec. 12 – at Sharpsville

Dec. 15 – Chaney

Dec. 18 – Ursuline

Dec. 29 – Alliance

Jan. 5 – at East

Jan. 8 – Cardinal Mooney

Jan. 12 – Canfield

Jan. 15 – at Boardman

Jan. 19 – at Harding

Jan. 22 – at Howland

Jan. 26 – at Louisville

Jan. 29 – at Canfield

Feb. 2 – Boardman

Feb. 5 – Harding

Feb. 6 – at GlenOak

Feb. 9 – Howland

Feb. 16 – Poland

Feb. 19 – West Branch