YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown Phantoms scored twice in the second period to take the lead and never looked back as they topped Muskegon 5-1 Saturday night at the Covelli Centre.

On a 5-on-3 powerplay, the Phantoms’ Will Whitelaw would tally the first goal of the game to give Youngstown a 1-0 lead.

Just before the end of the first, Justin Solovey would get the Lumberjacks even with a powerplay goal to make it 1-1 after one.

Just over three minutes into the 2nd period, Trey Scott would score his first of the season to give Youngstown a 2-1 lead.

Just over two minutes later, Shane Lechance would net his 16th of the year to double the Phantoms lead to 3-1.

Chase Pietila and Jake Rozzi would add on to the Phantoms lead in the third period to round out the scoring.

It is their fifth win in their last six games.

The Phantoms will have the holiday season off and return to action Dec. 29 in Dubuque, Iowa.