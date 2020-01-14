LeBron’s 31 put Lakers past Cavs 128-99 for 9th straight win

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 128-99 for their ninth consecutive victory.

LeBron James scored 23 of his 31 points in a dominant second half, and Dwight Howard added season highs of 21 points and 15 rebounds.

Kevin Love had 21 points and 11 rebounds for Cleveland in the third stop of a six-game road trip.

Two days after the Cavs posted a surprising win at powerhouse Denver, they couldn’t keep up with a franchise icon who hasn’t slowed down since moving to the West Coast.

