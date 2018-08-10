LeBron returns to Cleveland to face Cavaliers in November

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) - The NBA has released the 2018-19 regular season schedule.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will open the 2018-19 campaign on Wednesday, Oct. 17 on the road against the Toronto Raptors, marking the first time Cleveland will tip off the season on the road since 2015-16 and just the third time in the past 11 seasons.

Cleveland’s home opener at Quicken Loans Arena will take place on Sunday, Oct. 21 versus the Atlanta Hawks at 6:00 PM.

Highlights of the home schedule include two matchups with Cleveland’s 2018 Eastern Conference Finals opponent, the Boston Celtics, on Feb. 5 and March 26, two games each versus the Toronto Raptors (Dec. 1 and March 11) and Indiana Pacers (Oct. 27 and Jan. 8), a matchup with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 21, a visit from the world champion Golden State Warriors on Dec. 5, a Sunday contest versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Dec. 16 and a special Martin Luther King Jr. Day matinee game against the Chicago Bulls on Jan. 21 at 1:00 PM. Cleveland will make two national television appearances on ESPN on Wednesday, Nov. 21 versus the Lakers and Wednesday, Feb. 13 versus Brooklyn.

Additional marquee opponents coming to Cleveland only once this season include the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, Nov. 7, the Houston Rockets on Saturday, Nov. 24, the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, Feb. 25 and the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, April 7.

COURTESY: CLEVELAND CAVALIERS