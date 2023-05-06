LOS ANGELES (WKBN) – LeBron James’ son, Bronny James, announced that he will continue his basketball career at the University of Southern California.

James made the announcement via his Instagram on Saturday afternoon.

He is the 19th ranked prospect on ESPN’s Top 100 list and is LeBron’s oldest of three children.

Bronny played his high school ball at Sierra Canyon School where he average 14 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3 assists his senior year and was named a McDonald’s All-American.

He chose USC over Oregon and Ohio State.