DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — LeBron James is declaring someone else the most famous athlete from the state of Ohio.

On social media, King James, an Akron native, says Kansas City Chiefs Tight-End Travis Kelce is temporarily the King of Ohio. Kelce is an Ohio native from Cleveland Heights, a neighborhood just east of downtown Cleveland.

The two-time Big Game champion has exploded in popularity for his personality and football skills. Currently, Kelce is dating global music superstar Taylor Swift, which has also boosted his popularity with Swifties across the country.

On Dec. 31, the Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to take on the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri.