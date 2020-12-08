Leaving Cleveland: Carlos Santana reportedly signs with Royals

Cleveland Indians’ Carlos Santana crosses home plate after hitting a three-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Sam Howard during the tenth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Santana has reportedly agreed to a two-year contract worth $17 million

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (WKBN) – Carlos Santana is reportedly leaving the Cleveland Indians to sign a free-agent deal with the Kansas City Royals.

MLB Network was the first to report the news.

Santana has reportedly agreed to a two-year contract worth $17 million.

Last season, the 34-year-old batted just .199 with eight home runs and 47 walks for the Indians.

Santana has played 11 seasons in the Major Leagues, including 10 with Cleveland and one with Philadelphia.

The Indians’ current options to replace Santana at first base include Jake Bauers, Bobby Bradley and Josh Naylor.