BUFFALO, New York (WKBN) – University of Buffalo sophomore tight end Tyler Stephens has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Stephens is a 2019 graduate of LaBrae high school. In a post on social media Monday, Stephens thanked his college coaches and teammates at Buffalo.

I am entering my name into The Transfer Portal!! Thank you UB! pic.twitter.com/piRNkepL81 — Tyler Stephens (@TylerStephens80) January 24, 2022

Stephens played in 11 games for the University of Buffalo this past fall. He recorded 15 receptions for 157 yards and scored one touchdown.

At LaBrae high school, Stephens finished his senior season with 64 receptions for 1,034 yards and 12 touchdowns. He broke a school record with 53 career tackles-for-loss, and was selected to the WKBN Big 22.