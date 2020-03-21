Leaving a legacy: West Branch girls look back on Final Four season still on hold

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – Last Thursday, the West Branch girls were just minutes from tipping off their state semifinal in Columbus before it was indefinitely postponed.

“They’re competitors they want to play but they also understand the big picture,” said Walt DeShields, West Branch head coach. “I think they’re down a little bit that they didn’t get that opportunity.”

“We’ve all agreed that it’s probably the worst timing that could’ve been possible,” said Carly Scarpitti, a senior guard and captain on the team. “We were right about to play and then obviously it got cancelled and now even spring sports.”

As of Saturday afternoon, the OHSAA has not made a definite decision on rescheduling or playing spring sports. But DeShields says, his girls would still jump at the chance to compete for a state title, even if it was weeks from now.



“If they had an opportunity to go back to Columbus or somewhere and play for the state title, I think a lot of them would say that let’s do that before we get into spring sports,” said DeShields. “But it is difficult, I mean we have some girls in track as well.”

No matter what happens over the coming days, it’s been quite a journey for this West Branch team. In fact, all six seniors have earned All-Conference honors during their careers.

“I still think they’ve left a legacy behind,” said DeShields. “The success that they’ve had in four years, these seniors they’ve gone to Regionals three times, won the league championship three times, their overall record was 91 wins and 14 losses.”

“In the future once this all blows over, we’ll look back and all six of us seniors had a heckuva career throughout our four years,” said Scarpitti. “So I think even though it didn’t end how we wanted it to, looking back on that, we’ll be happy with what we accomplished.”