Learning the Game: Wraith Lacrosse hosts lax camp at Boardman Middle School

A company started by a Boardman grad hosted a lacrosse camp throughout the day Saturday to help teach the game

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Hundreds of lacrosse players hit the field Saturday at Boardman Middle School as Wraith Lacrosse hosted a lacrosse camp for various age groups.

Three sessions were help, one for high school girls, high school boys, and a youth camp.

Over 65 kids attended the youth session Saturday afternoon.

Nicolas Ouimet is part of the pair that started Wraith Lacrosse which laces sticks for players from the youth level all the way to the professional ranks.

“Lots of teams like Cleveland and Pittsburgh and stuff start at the age of 6 and 7,” says Ouimet.

“And right now, we don’t have any teams that start like that. Besides Canfield and Boardman we don’t have many youth teams around the area. So it is awesome we get all the 6 and 7 age groups to come out and play and have fun and practice.”

All players that attended the youth camp received a lacrosse stick and a shirt. Prizes were given out to some of the top performers throughout the day.