WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The All-American Conference title is on the line Friday night when Boardman and Warren Harding take to the court in our WKBN Game of the Week.

Watch the video above to hear from both head coaches as they get ready for the live broadcast.

“We want to win the conference. That is our ultimate goal and we want to solidify ourselves as one of the better teams in the area again,” said Warren Harding head coach Keelyn Franklin. “We talk about it every day. We’re not shying away from it. It’s been a while since we’ve won the conference so that’s at the top of our list right now.”

The Spartans can clinch the AAC title outright with a win Friday, but the Raiders are still in the running as well. They can share the conference crown if they win out in league play.

“It’s kind of a pendulum swinging both ways. This is our eighth year in the AAC. They won the first four. We won the next three. So now it’s coming down to can we match that fourth in a row or are they going to reclaim it?” said Boardman head coach Pat Birch. “As a high school coach or a high school athlete, this is what you want. Game of the Week, for a conference championship, what else can you ask for in February?”

High School Boys Basketball Game of the Week

Friday, February 11, 2022, at 7 p.m. LIVE on MyYTV

Boardman (10-7) at Harding (11-6)