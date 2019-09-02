Leading the pack! Valley standouts making early push for Big 22 spot

See which Valley football players had standout games in Week 1 as they try and make a push for WKBN's Big 22

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Week 1 of the high school football season is in the books with Week 2 quickly approaching.

Before we set our eyes on the upcoming week, several players had standout performances to make an early argument on why they should be in the Big 22 at the end of the season.

Sharon’s Lane Voytik became the Tigers’ all-time leading passer with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Ty Eilam in the third quarter.

Voytik passed former Big 22 Player of the Year Andrew Tomko, who previously held the record with 5,739 yards.

Voytik finished the game with 178 passing yards and two touchdowns.

On Thursday night, Mooney’s Zyere Rodgers ran early and often. Rodgers carried the rock 22 times in the Cardinals’ win over Chaney, racking up 145 yards in the process, good for 6.6 yards per carry.

On Friday night, Springfield’s Garrett Walker’s big play ability was on full display as he helped the Tigers top South Range. Walker only had three receptions but tallied 112 yards and a touchdown where he sped past the Raiders’ defense for the 47-yard score.

Week 2 is on the horizon. Make sure you check back online and on the mobile app to see who is making a push for the Big 22.