Leadership upfront to determine how successful East Palestine can be in 2020

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – East Palestine fell on hard times, a year ago, as they dropped each of their final five games by at least six touchdowns. The Bulldogs have now dropped their last eleven games. With 17 of 22 starters back on offense, there is hope that the Bulldogs will turn their fortunes around.

The new season is set to begin at Girard on August 28.

2019 Record: 0-10 (0-6), 7th place in EOAC

Head Coach: Tony Foster, 8th season (30-42)

2019 Stats

Scoring Offense: 4.9 (57th in Area)

Scoring Defense: 52.4 (57th in Area)

Returning Starters

Offense: 9

Defense: 8

What you need to know about East Palestine’s offense

-Coach Foster points out, “The key to our success on offense is ball security and ball control. We have to be able to put together long, consistent drives to control the tempo of the game. In order to do that, we must execute efficiently and stay on schedule with a minimum of three or four yards per play. Penalties and negative plays are very difficult for us to overcome.”

Junior Tyler Bistarkey displayed last year his ability to catch the football, run and throw it. Other play makers such as JD McBride and Landon Price both return as well. The offense has plenty of experience returning as they’ll welcome back Nick Fierro, Nick Loyd, Damian Jackson, Eddie Buskirk, Wyatt Gingher and Parker Bonace into the fold.

What you need to know about East Palestine’s defense

-A group of eight players started last year including Evin Miller, Patrick Bender, Landon Price, JD McBride, Tyler Bistarkey, James Buckius, Nick Loyd, Sam Yonker and Parker Bonace. That’ll be the foundation of a unit which seeks better results in 2020.

“We need to play fundamentally sound,” states Foster. “We have to play with more speed and aggressiveness than we have over the last couple of seasons. Our players have worked hard to increase their speed and strength over the off-season. They now need to transfer those gains onto the field.”

East Palestine’s Key Player(s)

-“We’ll have an experienced group of linemen that we’ll lean on for leadership,” indicates coach Foster. The line play will be key for how not just the offense competes but the defense as well.

2020 Schedule

Aug. 28 – at Girard

Sept. 5 – at Valley Christian

Sept. 11 – Campbell Memorial

Sept. 18 – Lisbon

Sept. 25 – at United

Oct. 2 – Wellsville

Oct. 9 – at Southern

Oct. 16 – Leetonia

Oct. 23 – Pymatuning Valley

Oct. 30 – at Columbiana

The Big game on the schedule

August 28 – at Girard

…A new start for the Bulldogs. East Palestine is pitted against perennial-playoff contender Girard on the road.