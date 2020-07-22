Lazzari’s back; Newton Falls seeks winning season

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Newton Falls last had a winning season in 2009 (7-3). Their coach that year was Greg Lazzari – who is returning for his second stint in Tiger town.

This go around has been very different with the pandemic. “It’s been a challenging experience, just as it has been for everyone. Anytime changes happen there is a period of adjustment for everybody involved. I’ve been very pleased with the efforts of our staff. We’ve been able to use technology more than I thought was capable. Coaches are holding virtual position meetings, doing conference calls, staying in touch with kids and letting them know that we care about them and that we all want to get back into the swing of things together.”

The Tigers haven’t been to the post-season since 2002 – that’s 18 years ago.

2019 Record: 2-8 (0-6), 7th place in AAC Blue

Head Coach: Greg Lazzari, 1st season (5th overall, 15-25)

2019 Stats

Scoring Offense: 17.9 (44th in Area)

Scoring Defense: 34.2 (53rd in Area)

Total Offense: 255.2

Rushing Offense: 102.1

Passing Offense: 153.1

Returning Starters

Offense: 4

Defense: 5

What you need to know about Newton Falls’ offense

-The Tigers have hit a 10-year stretch where they’ve been unable to generate an offense that could average 20-points or more. Newton Falls has averaged 14.7 points during that time period (2010-2019). In 2009, the Tigers scored 30-points or more 6 times. Since then, they’ve been able to score 30-points or more just 7 times.

Nick Oyster returns for his senior season. Last year, he threw for 1125 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also ran for 162 stripes. “Last year, Nick played multiple roles,” points out Lazzari. “The plan this season, is to allow him to settle into a position on the offense that will allow him to use his talents to best help the team.” Newton Falls did lose three 100-yard rushers to graduation as well as their top three pass catchers (Adam Honeycutt, Paul Broadrick, Jacob Wright).

“The plan as we enter the season is to be very balanced,” adds Lazzari. “We need to control the ball, control the clock, and shorten the game when needed. The simple philosophy is to figure out who the play-makers are and get them the ball in ways that force defenses to defend the run as well as the pass, and having to do that facing multiple tempos and formations.”

Lazzari’s offense was able to score over 20-points in two of the four seasons between 2008-11. “It’s important for us to come together early, coach these guys to understand that everybody has a job to do and all they have to do is your job. We want each player to know their role in the offense and do that to the best of their abilities. Due to the adjusted summer schedule, getting our timing down for the offense to run smoothly will be essential moving forward.”

What you need to know about Newton Falls’ defense

-The defense must find its’ footing as they’ve allowed an average of 37.9 points per game over the past 10 years. The units’ lone All-League selection Jacob Wright (71 tackles, 5 INTs) graduated this past spring.

Lazzari doesn’t look at 2020 as a rebuilding year but, “a transition year to a new coach with a new approach. Although several starters were lost to graduation, many underclassmen were forced into early action. This playing experience will benefit this year’s defense. Early on, our plan is to keep it as simple as possible so that our kids can play aggressively, get to the ball, and do their job in a base 4-4 scheme.”

Newton Falls’ Key Player(s)

-Senior Nick Oyster returns after completing 46% of his passes a year ago (86-189) as he’s also gained an average of 4.5 yards per carry running the ball.

2020 Schedule

Aug. 28 – at Waterloo

Sept. 4 – at Jackson-Milton

Sept. 11 – Mineral Ridge

Sept. 18 – at Crestview

Sept. 25 – Brookfield

Oct. 2 – Champion

Oct. 9 – LaBrae

Oct. 16 – at Southeast

Oct. 23 – Liberty

Oct. 30 – at Campbell Memorial

The Big game on the schedule

September 11 – vs. Mineral Ridge

…Coach Lazzari’s first home game as the Tigers’ head coach is set for wee 3 when they’ll welcome Mineral Ridge

Since 2010, Tigers’ leading rusher

2019 – Mitchell Hartley, 285

2018 – Mitchell Hartley, 279

2017 – Billy Wright, 798

2016 – Billy Wright, 1012

2015 – Josh Walters, 715

2014 – Brad Mitchell, 289

2013 – Larry Zarlengo, 700

2012 – CJ Gregory, 929

2011 – CJ Gregory, 581

2010 – Anthony Kline, 570