Lay it On! Sebastian Lay dominates to punch Creekside Fitness’ ticket to NABF World Series Semifinals

Jackson-Milton grad Sebastian Lay pitched a gem for Creekside Fitness to put his team in the NABF World Series semifinals

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Jackson-Milton grad Sebastian Lay pitched a gem Saturday night to help Creekside Fitness top the SAYO Grays (Brooklyn, NY) 5-0 to put Creekside in the NABF World Series semifinals.

Lay went 6 scoreless innings, allowed just one hit and struckout 8.

The game was scoreless until the fourth when Kyle Weitzel hit a sac fly with the bases loaded to bring home the first run of the game.

Creekside would add one more in the 6th and then 3 in the 7th.

Creekside have their semifinal game scheduled for Sunday at 11:30AM at Cene Park with the championship game slated for later Sunday afternoon at 2PM.

