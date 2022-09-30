WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Tyson Lawrence-Watson threw four touchdown passes Friday night, including the game-winner in the final minute in a thrilling 35-34 victory over Champion.
The Leopards trailed by 14 points in the fourth quarter before making a dramatic comeback to win the game.
Joey Fell had four total touchdowns (three rushing) in a losing effort for Champion.
Liberty (2-4) will host Newton Falls in week eight. Champion (3-4) will visit Campbell.
Get updated high school football scores throughout the season on the WKBN scores page.
Track the latest conference battles on the WKBN high school football standings page.
You can also watch interviews and get player profiles from some of the best players in the Valley by visiting the WKBN Big 22 page.