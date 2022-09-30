WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Tyson Lawrence-Watson threw four touchdown passes Friday night, including the game-winner in the final minute in a thrilling 35-34 victory over Champion.

The Leopards trailed by 14 points in the fourth quarter before making a dramatic comeback to win the game.

Joey Fell had four total touchdowns (three rushing) in a losing effort for Champion.

Liberty (2-4) will host Newton Falls in week eight. Champion (3-4) will visit Campbell.