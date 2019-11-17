Latest football playoff pairings released: Poland, Springfield staying close to home

Poland and Springfield will play their respective Regional Finals in the valley next weekend.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The latest high school football playoff pairings and sites have been released. The lone two local teams that remain, Poland and Springfield, will play their Regional Final contests in the valley next weekend.

Springfield (12-0) will meet Mogadore (11-1) in the Division VI Regional Final Friday at 7 p.m. at South Range High School. Springfield is seeking the first Regional title in program history. It’s the Tigers’ first appearance in week 13 since 2000. The Wildcats are making their first appearance in the Regional Final since 2015.

In the Division IV Regional Final, Poland (10-2) will battle top-seeded Perry (12-0) on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Austintown Fitch High School. It is the Bulldogs’ first appearance in the Regional Final in 20 years.