HOUSTON (WJW) – The Houston Texans have been added as a defendant in the latest lawsuit filed against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

According to records filed in Harris County District Court, a woman who filed a civil lawsuit against Watson in October, amended her case June 22 to add the Houston Texans as a defendant.

“Defendant Houston NFL Holdings, L.P. is a Delaware limited partnership, doing business under the trade name Houston Texans in the state of Texas with its principal place of business in Harris County, Texas,” the suit, states. “Not only did the Texans facilitate Watson’s actions, but they also removed a potentially explosive Instagram post about such conduct. The Texans knew, or should have known, about Watson’s conduct.”

The FOX 8 I-Team reached out to the Texans by email to discuss the situation but have not yet heard back.

The woman claims Watson committed sexual misconduct during a massage session, while he was a quarterback for the Texans. Watson and his attorneys deny the claims. Attorney Rusty Hardin, who represents Watson, has called the lawsuit a sham.

Watson has been sued by 25 women, all claiming sexual misconduct during massages. He has settled 23 of those cases.

Watson faces no criminal charges. Two grand juries chose not to indict him on any criminal charges.