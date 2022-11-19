NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WKBN) – A touchdown and two-point conversion with under a minute to go in the fourth quarter would give Warren JFK a regional title with their 22-21 win over Danville Saturday night.

It is their third straight regional crown.

Warren JFK would get on the board first on a Caleb Hadley touchdown, giving the Eagles a 7-0 lead.

But Danville would respond off a turnover, turning it into points to even the score at 7-7 going into the half.

The Blue Devils would take their first lead on a Max Payne touchdown which would make it 13-7 after a blocked extra point.

The score would stay that way until the fourth quarter when the Eagles would retake the lead on a Hadley touchdown to make it 14-13.

But the lead wouldn’t last long as Danville claimed a 21-13 lead in the fourth quarter.

With under a minute to go, Hadley would find Aiden Rossi for the short touchdown catch to make it 21-20 and Hadley would convert the two-point conversion to make it 22-21 with 39 seconds left.

With the win, Warren JFK advances to face Newark Catholic in the Division VII state semifinals next Saturday.