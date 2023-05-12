FARGO, North Dakota (WKBN) – It was the Youngstown Phantoms’ leading-goal scorer in the regular season, William Whitelaw, who broke the stalemate in the third period with a power-play goal during the 4-1 win over the Fargo Force in game one of the Clark Cup Finals.

Then just over a minute later, forward Miles Gunty found the back of the net to extend the lead to two goals.

Phantoms captain Shane Lachance would add the third goal of the night before Whitelaw iced the game with an empty netter for his second goal.

USHL Goaltender of the Year Jacob Fowler registered 29 saves on 30 shots against the Force, who posted the most points in the USHL (88) during the regular season.

With the win, the Phantoms steal home-ice advantage in the best-of-five series. Find the full series schedule below:

Game 2: Youngstown at Fargo (Saturday, May 13 at 7:05 p.m.)

Game 3: Fargo at Youngstown (Friday, May 19 at 7:05 p.m.)

Game 4*: Fargo at Youngstown (Saturday, May 20 at 7:05 p.m.)

Game 5*: Youngstown at Fargo (Tuesday, May 23 at 8:05 p.m.)

*If necessary