FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – A late stop pushed Ursuline past Farrell 40-38 in a game that saw double-digit lead changes Saturday night.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

Christian Lynch racked up 121 yards on the ground and two touchdowns in the first half.

The two high powered offenses put up 48 points in the first half, with Ursuline taking the slight 24-20 advantage.

In all, there was five lead changes in the first half.

Farrell would retake the lead on the opening kickoff of the second half when Kylon Wilson returned it 96 yards for the score to make it 26-24.

Ursuline would respond on their next drive with a field goal to take the lead back at 27-26.

The lead wouldn’t last long as the Steelers went down the field and capped it off when Kabron Smith found Juju Phillips for a touchdown making it 32-27 after the failed conversion.

On the next Ursuline possession, they would get the lead back on a one-yard Lynch touchdown, his third of the game, to make it 34-32 Irish.

The lead wouldn’t last long as Brandon Chambers would return the ensuing kickoff 81 yards for the score giving Farrell the lead back at 38-34.

The score would stay that way until late in the fourth quarter when Ty’Req Donlow took a carry nine-yards for the touchdown to give Ursuline the lead 40-38.

On 4th down with 8 seconds left Ursuline got a sack that sealed the deal for the Irish.

With the win Ursuline improves to 3-0 while Farrell falls to 1-1.

