POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield’s Seandelle Gardner hit a late bucket to give Springfield the lead for good against Poland, giving the Tigers a 60-50 lead.

The matchup went back and forth throughout the game with the teams tied at 27 at the half.

In the third quarter, Poland would take a three-point lead heading into the 4th.

But Springfield would be clutch down the stretch, scoring the final points of the game to secure the win.

Four Tigers scored in double-figures led by Adam Wharry with a game-high 20 points while teammate Seandelle Garder had 12, Beau Brungard 11 and Nick Rothwell added 10.

For Poland, Ross Dedo led the Bulldogs with 17 points while Christian Colosimo had 13.

With the win, Springfield improves to 12-0 while Poland falls 9-4.