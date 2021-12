POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Chaney boys basketball team got revenge for an earlier season loss to Boardman, grabbing a win over the Spartans at the United Way Holiday Classic 45-29.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

Boardman had a lead in the third quarter, but Chaney went on a 10-2 run to retake the advantage and not give it back.

Josiah Gonzalez led the Cowboys with 17 points on the night.

Chaney improves to 4-1 on the season while Boardman drops to 2-1.