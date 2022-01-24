WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic used a 22-13 run in the fourth quarter in a 67-54 win over West Middlesex on Monday night.

Watch the video above to see highlights of the Golden Eagles and Big Reds.

Paris Gilmore led the Golden Eagles with a team-high 21 points. Layke Fields added 14, while Hayden Keith added 12. Bellah DiNardo also reached double-figures with 10.

West Middlesex was led by Carlie Beatty who piled up a game-high 30 points. Emily Anthony added 9 points in the setback.

Kennedy Catholic improves to 10-1 on the season, and 5-0 in District 10 Region 1 action. The Golden Eagles return to action on Thursday at Jamestown.

West Middlesex drops to 8-2 overall, and 4-1 in District 10 Region 1.

The Big Reds will host Jamestown on Wednesday.