FRESNO, California (WKBN) – Fresno State rallied past Youngstown State 80-71 in the quarterfinals of ‘The Basketball Classic’ on Wednesday night at the Save Mart Center.

The Penguins held a 10 point lead with 16:30 left in the second half, but the Bulldogs roared back with a 12-2 run to take the lead and hold on for the victory.

Dwayne Cohill led the Penguins with 26 points, while Michael Akuchie added 16 in the setback.

Fresno State placed five players in double figures. Orlando Robinson piled up a team-high 16 points.

Braxton Meah and Destin Whitaker added 14 points apiece, while Donovan Yap tallied 13. Isaiah Hill chipped in with 11.

With the win, Fresno State improves to 21-13 on the season.

YSU’s season comes to an end with a mark of 19-15.