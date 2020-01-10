Late rally: YSU Men rally past Oakland in final seconds

Darius Quisenberry’s layup with 1.7 seconds left proved to be the different in Youngstown State’s 61-60 win over Oakland Thursday night.

The Penguins edged the Golden Grizzlies 61-60 Thursday night at Beeghly Center.

Quisenberry finished with 15 points on the night. Michael Akuchie led the Penguins with a game-high 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Oakland was led by Xavier Hill-Mais who tallied 15 points in the setback.

YSU improves to 10-7 overall and 3-1 in Horizon League action.

Oakland drops to 6-11 overall and 1-3 in the Horizon League.

YSU closes out the homestand on Saturday at home against Detroit. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. at Beeghly Center.