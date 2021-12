POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland girls basketball team came back from multiple double-digit deficits to top Canfield 52-50.

Watch the above video for highlights from the game.

Connie Cougras led the Bulldogs with 17 points. Mary Brant finished with nine.

Alyssa Dill finished with 14 in the loss.

Poland improves to 7-1 while Canfield drops to 5-3.