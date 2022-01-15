YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State men’s basketball team erased a nine-point second half deficit to rally past Wright State 90-87.

Daniel Ogoro hit a three with less then 10 seconds to play to give Youngstown State the lead for good.

It was Ogoro’s lone three-point field goal of the game.

Dwayne Cohill led the Penguins with 25 points while Michael Akuchie had 19 and Shemar Rathan-Mayes added 15.

The win snaps a three-game losing streak for Youngstown State.

YSU improves to 10-8 overall and 4-4 in Horizon League play.