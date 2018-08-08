Late rally not enough as Spikes sweep Scrappers Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers’ struggles continued on Tuesday at Eastwood Field. With the State College Spikes’ 5-4 win, they earned a sweep over the Scrappers – the second time Mahoning Valley has been swept this season. With its loss, Mahoning Valley has dropped four of its previous ten games.

Mahoning Valley (29-20) starter Cameron Mingo faced the minimum amount of batters in the first two innings, but his night became difficult in the third inning. State College (22-29) plated four runs on five consecutive one-out singles from Wadye Ynfante, Cameron Knight, Justin Toerner, Edwin Figuera, and Nick Dunn.

Mingo allowed four runs (three earned) on eight hits. He walked a batter and struck out a batter in 6.0 innings.

After being selected to represent the Scrappers in next week’s All-Star Game in State College, Tyler Freeman extended his New York-Penn League season-high hitting streak to 19 games with a double in the bottom of the first inning. Freeman is two games short of the Scrappers’ franchise-high of 21 games, set by Ernie Clement last season. Freeman added another double in the sixth inning and finished 3-for-5 on the day, raising his batting average to a NYPL-high .388 on the season.

Tre Gantt knocked his first home run of the season in the sixth inning, but that was the lone run scored for the home team.

The Scrappers squandered away a scoring chance in the seventh inning. Henry Pujols lined out to third to begin the inning. Then, Angel Lopez, Simeon Lucas, and Ronny Dominguez knocked consecutive singles to load the bases for Tre Gantt. Gantt grounded into a double play to end the inning as the Scrappers failed to plate a run.

Clark Scolamiero tripled to the right field corner to bring in Jose Fermin, who was hit by a pitch to lead off the eighth inning, to give the Scrappers its second run. The Scrappers’ ninth inning comeback attempt fell just shy.

With two outs, Ronny Dominguez singled and advanced to second on defensive indifference. Tre Gantt singled in Dominguez to close the Spikes lead to 5-3. As the Spikes brought in relief pitcher Kevin Hamann, and hit Fermin with a pitch. Tyler Freeman singled in Gantt to make it a one-run, 5-4 game. Mahoning Valley’s comeback stalled as Hosea Nelson struck out on a checked swing to end the game.

Mahoning Valley travels to Williamsport to face the division rival Crosscutters in a three-game series, beginning on Wednesday. Williamsport visited Mahoning Valley most recently from July 30 through August 1. The Scrappers took two of three games in that series. Mahoning Valley’s RHP Shane McCarthy (0-0, 0.00 ERA) is scheduled to oppose Williamsport’s LHP Manuel Silva (1-2, 2.72 ERA) at 7:05 p.m.

The Scrappers return home a week from Wednesday after the New York-Penn League All-Star break concludes. The Auburn Doubledays visit to open a three-game series, beginning with a doubleheader on August 15 at 4:05 p.m.

COURTESY: MAHONING VALLEY SCRAPPERS