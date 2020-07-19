Late rally gives Indians edge over Pirates in exhibition opener

The Cleveland Indians bat in the top of the first inning during an exhibition baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Cleveland Indians had their first of three exhibition games Saturday night at PNC Park

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians topped the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-3 Saturday night at PNC Park.

It was the first of three exhibition games the Pirates and Indians will play against each other before the start of the season July 24th.

The Pirates opened the scoring in the 5th inning when Guillermo Heredia hit a 2-RBI single back up-the-middle off of former Scrapper Zach Plesac. Erik Gonzalez and Jacob Stallings scored on the play.

Pittsburgh added another run in the 6th when Gonzalez roped one to left, bringing home Phillip Evans who was pinch-running for Josh Bell.

The Indians tied the game in the 8th inning when with the bases loaded, Christian Arroyo hit a 3-run double to left field.

Yu Chang followed that up with an RBI-double to give the Indians their first lead of the game.

Plesac went five innings, allowing two runs on six hits and struckout six.

Joe Musgrove got the start for the Pirates, going three innings, allowing just one hit while striking out five.

Bell and Bryan Reynolds each went 1-3 on the night.

For the Indians, Carlos Santana went 1-3.